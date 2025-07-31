Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.57.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,921.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,112.79. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $345,222. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

