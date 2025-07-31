Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 182,624 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $7,799,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,862.60. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $645.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

