Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – July 29th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, publishing, or distributing video games and related hardware or services. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the performance of the gaming industry, which can be driven by game releases, platform launches, and consumer trends. Their stock prices often reflect factors such as sales figures, development cycles, and shifts in player engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. 6,730,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,598. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $104.12. 2,594,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,841. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $223.35. 759,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.03. 761,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.09. 230,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Read More