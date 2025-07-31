Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 232.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

HACK opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.