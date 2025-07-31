Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $371.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $374.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock worth $4,455,137. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

