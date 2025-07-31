Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter.

Willdan Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $1,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,669,195.91. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,796.40. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

