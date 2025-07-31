William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

SRPT stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

