Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xponential Fitness stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Xponential Fitness worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

