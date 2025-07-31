XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 198,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.