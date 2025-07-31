XTX Topco Ltd Buys 14,008 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 589.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,038,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.