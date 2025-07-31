XTX Topco Ltd Buys 19,257 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 305.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 705.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.