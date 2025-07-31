Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $252,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. CommScope’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.