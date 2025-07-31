Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $266,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,381,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $117.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.