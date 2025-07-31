Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $232,000 Investment in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley raised Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

