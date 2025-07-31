Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.58% and a negative net margin of 258.94%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

