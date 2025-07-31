Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.