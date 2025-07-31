Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,061 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orion were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Orion by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Orion by 831.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.07. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. Orion had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

