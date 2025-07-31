Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 469,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,222 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 219,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,729,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSPN stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

