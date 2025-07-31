Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 44,518 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 651,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

