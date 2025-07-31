Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,297 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:NTB opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

