Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $241,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

