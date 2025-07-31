Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

