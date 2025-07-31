Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.12 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Bloom Energy worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,588.96. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $40,209.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,673.14. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $1,261,765. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -752.25 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

