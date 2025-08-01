143,300 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 143,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

