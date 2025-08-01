14,428 Shares in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 980.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.