145,390 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $713,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $8,134,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

FXI opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.