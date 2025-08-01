21,534 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4,932.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

