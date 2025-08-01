28,425 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

