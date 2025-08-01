2,863 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,172,000 after buying an additional 94,128 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 886,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after buying an additional 98,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,055,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $36,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $402,965.28. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $45,319.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,801,955.30. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,038 shares of company stock valued at $13,237,621 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.