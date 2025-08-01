2,876 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

