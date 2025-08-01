38,871 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 481,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares during the period.

PEB opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

