39,850 Shares in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5,165.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,942.20. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $451,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,193.57. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,149 shares of company stock worth $1,369,666 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

