41,105 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

