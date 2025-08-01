44,903 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after buying an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after buying an additional 951,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 7,061.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after buying an additional 551,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Down 0.3%

HSBC stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

