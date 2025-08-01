48,631 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,631 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NAK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.69.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

