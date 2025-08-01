64 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KNSL opened at $439.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.44.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

