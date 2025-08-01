7,681 Shares in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.74 on Friday. IMAX Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

IMAX Company Profile



IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

