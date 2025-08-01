82,555 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.72. MaxLinear, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

