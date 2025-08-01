9,465 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.2%

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $967,593.44. This represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,350. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

