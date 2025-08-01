Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 129,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 171,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
