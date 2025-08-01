Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 129,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 171,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.