ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 109,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 533,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

