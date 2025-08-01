AE Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.