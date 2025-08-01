Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Air China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Featured Articles

