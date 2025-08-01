Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 11,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

