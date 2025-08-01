Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 717.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,161 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of OR Royalties worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,364,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after buying an additional 1,728,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OR Royalties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,659,000 after buying an additional 1,128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. Research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 111.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

