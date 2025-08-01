Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 170,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $65,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

