Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 185,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

