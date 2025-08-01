AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,140,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 939,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 553,162 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 910,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,332,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 187,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter.

AFB opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

