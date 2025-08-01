Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 170 Shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 67,325.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,167.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.15. Seaboard Corporation has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,893.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,677.84.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seaboard Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.