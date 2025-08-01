Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.82%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

